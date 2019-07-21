Temperatures soar into the mid 90s, expect scattered inland storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Expect soaring temperatures under partly cloudy skies, topping out in the mid 90s. Scattered storms will fire up during the afternoon hours and drift slowly to the north. You have 40% chances to see the scattered storms. The heaviest rainfall and most frequent rain will be in our southern counties, from Alachua to Putnam and Clay. The sea breeze will save the beaches from most of the rain, lowering the chances for showers along the coast to 20%.

The storms will fade this evening and you can expect mild temperatures in the 70s with clearing skies. Overnight lows will get down into the mid to low 70s.

Monday will be dry and hot, topping out at 96°. We will see scattered storms firing up, especially over inland counties. You have 40% chances for afternoon storms.

Tuesday is a day of transition into a wetter weather pattern. We will still warm into the mid 90s, but 60% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms will erupt and cool us down.

The wetter weather pattern cools us down starting on Wednesday, afternoon highs will only be in the upper 80s thanks to widespread chances for showers and thunderstorms. The slightly cooler and wetter weather stretches through the rest of the work week.

Next weekend we will start to dry out a bit, but will still see afternoon storms.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.