TGIF! Jacksonville's Friday forecast includes a handful of afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - TGIF! it may seem very hard to believe, especially if you live Downtown Jacksonville to the Beaches, but conditions around Northeast Florida have been slowly drying out. Today will be no different. Forecast models are definitely suggesting dryer conditions. Not dry conditions, just drier conditions.

Expect a few scattered I-95 storms later today.

Actually, if you live well west of Jacksonville, say along I-75, an early round of showers and thundershowers may happen before the lunch hour.

Once again, it is more likely that we will see scattered storms along I-95. Timing is always tough, but if we see relatively light or very scattered thundershowers, we will not likely see the crazy outflow boundaries that have been trigger our later evening storms.

Fingers crossed for a drier Friday.

Saturday will be wet for most people. A cold front slowly pushing through our area will bring us chances for rain, especially to the North of I-10 and along our coastline.

Sunday will eventually dry out but we will have to get 40% chances for rain before we dry out.

The drier weather sticks around a full 24 hours! Monday will be sunny, hot, and DRY!

Tuesday & Wednesday we will return to our wet weather pattern for the afternoon hours.



Tropics: A 10 percent chance of formation in the Bay of Campeche or the Gulf of Mexico. Looks like a rain maker from Louisiana to Texas.

NHC gives weak wave near Yucatan a 10% chance of developing as it approaches TEXAS this weekend.

6 a.m. - 72° Nice/Muggy 10% Chance of showers8 a.m. - 72° Nice/Muggy 10% Chance of showers10 a.m. - 79° Nice/Muggy 20% Chance of showers12 a.m. - 85° Nice/Steamy 30% Chance of showers6:24 a.m.8:28 p.m.

