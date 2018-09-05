The next system to watch in the tropics

Showers associated with a broad area of low pressure centered a couple of hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands showed signs of better organization since Tuesday.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is expected to form by the end of the week while the system moves west-northwestward across the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

When this system does develop, it will be named Helene. If it becomes a hurricane, it will be the 4th hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season.

The National Hurricane Center places high probabilities on the system's chance to develop.

Formation chance through 48 hours: 50%

Formation chance through 5 days: 90%

While it's too early to tell where the system that will become Helene will end up, one long range forecast model does suggest it is worth paying close attention to for the southeast U.S. The other long range forecast model turns the system North and keeps it out over the Atlantic.

