Thursday morning is a Weather Authority Alert Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thursday morning has been declared a Weather Authority Alert Day due to disruptive rain that will impact your morning routine and commute. Traffic could be slow-moving as the heavy rain makes for low visibilities and slick roadways.

We expect to see between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday. The potential for severe weather is low, but we could see wind gusts peak at 40 mph.

The bulk of the rain will be pushing through our I-95 counties between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Expect drier conditions as we head toward lunchtime, with clearing skies and gusty winds. Our temperatures will hold in the 60s all day before dropping into the upper 30s late Thursday night into Friday morning.

