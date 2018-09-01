Tropical Storm Florence forms in eastern Atlantic Ocean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The start of September means we are now at the height of peak hurricane season, therefore, it's not unusual to find a new storm has developed in the tropical.

Saturday morning Tropical Storm Florence become the sixth named storm of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

After Saturday, Florence will continue to move in a general west to northwest motion into early next week around the edge of a large dome of high pressure. On this path, Florence will encounter warm ocean waters and relatively light wind shear, favorable conditions for additional strengthening. Florence may even be able to strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days.

However, some drier air that is currently north of Florence may help limit its strengthening. Beyond Saturday morning, Florence should not impact any land mass.

