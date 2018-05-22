Tropical system expected to soak Florida this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A potential tropical system could develop in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, putting the Memorial Day holiday in the crossfire of more wet weather.

The system being investigated by the National Hurricane Center is called 90L and they give it a 40% chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical low.

Cloudy rainy conditions are expected to increase across northeast Florida regardless of its eventual designation.

The EURO model shows a closed low in the south central Gulf by Friday with a track toward the northern Gulf states on Memorial Day. The GFS shows a weaker system but with a location similar to the Euro near Alabama on Monday.

Shearing winds aloft may inhibit the system from developing pure tropical features which would create more flood related threats as opposed to wind or wave.

Models indicate Jacksonville could get 1 to 1.5 inches of rain over the next five days, while 5 inches of rain is possible closer to the low around the panhandle of Florida.

