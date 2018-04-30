Twice as many tornadoes on First Coast compared to Oklahoma

Twisters missing from Tornado Alley. It is the quietest start to the tornado season in Oklahoma since records began in 1950.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Oklahoma and Kansas haven't seen any tornadoes this season marking the quietest start to severe weather season on record.

Even though Camden county had just one tornado in Harrietts Bluff, it outnumber's the twisters in the heart of Tornado Alley this spring.

Florida claims 14 tornadoes so far this year including the 10 April tornadoes which is double the monthly average.

April was especially bad when 46 tornadoes targeted Louisiana and Arkansas.

Across the U.S., nearly 270 tornadoes have been reported in 2018, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Texas is the most hurricane prone state in Tornado Alley in April followed by Oklahoma and Kansas.

The lack of warm humid air in the heart of tornado alley has lead unfavorable tornado generating conditions.

But this could change Tuesday and Wednesday with an increasing tornado risk in the central plains while.

Don't look for storms here in Jacksonville. Our weather stays dry all week.

