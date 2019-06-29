UGH Weather returns next week as weekend storms will keep temps reasonably hot

Saturday will be the coolest day of the next 10 days (maybe longer.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Heat streaks have been the theme for this summer with streaks of 12 and 6 days and now we can add another heat streak starting on Monday. The upcoming streak may include a few days with highs around 100°.

Saturday may start out with a pre-sunrise round of clouds and some coastal showers. By mid-morning, skies will become sunny and mild, in the mid 70s. Expect increasing temperatures and increasing storms. Mainly along (up and down) I-95 some of these storms will have lots of lightning and very heavy rains. Southeasterly winds will push rain chances inland for the afternoon hours and keep the beaches in the mid 80s for the afternoon hours. Inland temperatures will climb into the upper 80s.

Beach Forecast includes PM storms - Think lightning

Sunday will be a tad drier, expect to wake up in the mid 70s and warm up into the upper 80s. You have a 40% chance to see pop up showers and isolated storms. Winds will be light, out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Monday we will dry out, with only isolated chance for an afternoon shower. Expect soaring afternoon temperatures, topping out in the mid 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will by dry and very hot. Expect 20% chances for a pop up storms and afternoon highs climbing into the upper 90s.

On the 4th of July we will wake up in the mid 70s. Under partly cloudy skies we will warm up into the mid 90s with a 30% chance for scattered afternoon showers.

Feel-like temperatures will be mainly above 105°F starting on Tuesday.

10-Day Forecast shows highs near 100° - Ugh!

