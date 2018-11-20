Wave happy birthday to the International Space Station

ISS passed 214 miles above Jacksonville Beach and captured a photo of Butler Blvd. and Beach Blvd on 10-13-2016.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The International Space Station has orbited the planet for 20 years and today's anniversary marks a great achievement of scientific discovery and international collaboration.

Many memorable moments were shared between the U.S., Russia, Japan, Canada and Europe, all of who operated the space capsule over the decades.

It was build to be a permanent laboratory in space to study how human body copes with long term living in weightless among countless other scientific experiments.

Current research is looking at concrete use on extraterrestrial bodies. These tests will help engineer better cement processing techniques on Earth.

Currently three astronauts from Germany, Russia and an America are 250 miles above the Earth's surface circling the globe once every 90 minutes at a speed of around 17,400 mph.

Even at that height a person looking up at the right time can see its small white sunlight reflection cross the sky.

Here are the next opportunities to see the ISS over Jacksonville.

