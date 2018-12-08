Weather Authority Alert for Sunday as disruptive downpours push through

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Details are becoming more clear as a very large winter storm that has been tracking from coast to coast approaches Jacksonville on Sunday. Today that storm system will develop mountain snows across North Carolina and heavy rains across much of the Deep South. Jacksonville, will see a round of heavy rain that may last for hours on Sunday. These downpours will be disruptive to any outdoor plans you might have, especially during the morning hours.

Biggest impact will be to flooded areas of Georgia. Last weekend up to 12" of rain fell along the Valdosta Highway. Many other area saw up to 5" and that closed many county schools as flooding made a number of secondary roads impassible. Sunday's amounts of 1-2" on top of the saturated soils in South Georgia may close some roads. The good news is that even if some roads are closed they should re-open quickly. Sorry kids, schools should be open on Monday.

Severe weather is not a big threat, but a do expect a few downpours that may have gusty winds to 40 mph and maybe some small hail and rumbles of thunder. If there are severe storms,they will most likely be well west of Jacksonville, along I-75 to the Gulf Coast and from Gainesville to Palatka to St. Augustine, southward.

Central Florida will likely see a few severe thunderstorms.

Here's a breakdown of what we should see...

Timing is everything and Sundays downpours will time out mainly in the morning/noontime.

2-3 Hours of rain will dump 1-2" across much of the area.

Mountain snows in North Carolina may exceed 24", much less at lower elevations.

