Weather Authority Alert Tuesday from noon to 4 pm for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Day one of our wild Spring storms was on Monday and with it we saw our best rainfall we have seen in nearly a month. Many locations saw amounts of 1/2 to 1". A few locations near and around Gainesville, especially along I-75, saw up to 5" of rain!

Monday rainfall was mainly under an inch around Jacksonville, with much greater amounts along and west of I-75.

Tuesday starts out partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and warms up into the low 80s before the storms push through. Expect gusty southwesterly winds between 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New rainfall totals between half an inch and three quarters of an inch are possible. The squall line of storms will approach southeastern Georgia between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m, and push into northeastern Florida between noon-4 p.m. The storms will end in our Southernmost counties around 6 p.m.

Severe threat for today (Tuesday). Moderate outlook for Jacksonville is a particularly high risk for NEFL and SEGA.

Cold front will sweep across the area during lunch hour/early afternoon hours. This will be when we could see severe storms around Jacksonville.

Behind the storms will be windy and chilly, with dropping temperatures and clearing skies overnight.

The rest of the week will be chilly with clear mornings starting in the mid to upper 40s through Friday. Expect mostly sunny skies starting on Wednesday and warming us only into the mid to upper 60s through Thursday.

The weekend looks a little milder, waking up in the upper 40s and 50s and warming into the upper 70s.

Next 10-days looking dry after today's severe weather threat...

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. 66° - 25% Clouds/Sun

8 a.m. 70° - 30% Clouds/Sun

10 a.m. 75° - 35% Sun/Breezy/Warm

Sunrise: 7:31 a.m.

Sunset: 7:37 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.