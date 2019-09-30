Best local sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate

JACKSONVILE, Fla. – It's only been around for a short time, but it must be doing something right! Southern Dessert Plate, founded in March, is the 2019 JaxBest choice for best local sweet shop.

Providing "tasty sweet treats that will add the exclamation point to any occasion," Southern Dessert Plate is baking up specialty cakes, cookies, scones, pies, cheesecakes and tarts, just to name a few items.

Pay the shop a visit on St. Johns Avenue and head to its website to take a closer look at the sweets!