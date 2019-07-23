How to get out of a submerged car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When a car goes into the water, seconds can mean the difference between life and death.

AAA estimates 1,800 people died in 2017 after being trapped in a submerged car. On Saturday, 35-year-old Kathy Paredes drowned in her SUV that went off the road and into a Hanna Park lake.

Paredes' parents said she was able to save her 5-year-old daughter by holding her up in an air bubble.

AAA is trying to prevent tragedies like these.

“First thing you don’t want to do, is you don’t want to panic. Try to remain calm even though it’s a stressful situation,” said Orange County, Florida, Fire Rescue Department Lt. Brandon Allen.

If trapped in a vehicle, according to AAA, remember there is a S-U-R-E way out:

S tay calm, but work quickly.

tay calm, but work quickly. U nbuckle seat belts and make sure everyone is ready to leave when it’s time.

nbuckle seat belts and make sure everyone is ready to leave when it’s time. R oll down or break windows. Remember if the car is sinking in water, once the window is open the water will rush into the car at a faster rate.

oll down or break windows. Remember if the car is sinking in water, once the window is open the water will rush into the car at a faster rate. E xit the vehicle quickly and move everyone to safety.

Call 911. While this is typically the first step in an emergency, if a vehicle is sinking in water or is on fire, it is best to try to escape first, according to AAA.

Planning now means you won’t have to panic later. Keeping tools like a seat belt cutter and something to break glass will help.

Allen recommends keeping the tools close by.

“On a keychain, on your keys in the car, is a great spot because you always know where your keys are going to be. It’s not something that is going to fly off onto the back seat once it hits the water,” Allen said.

Before you buy anything, memorize the type of glass the vehicle windows are made of -- tempered or laminated. You can find out by checking for a label located in the bottom corner of the side window

Think of laminated glass as a glass sandwich. The glass will tend to stay together in case one is broken. Which is why none of the six tools tested by AAA were able to successfully break the glass.

Click here to view a list of vehicles equipped with laminated side windows.

If a vehicle does have tempered windows, AAA recommends having an escape tool in the vehicle at all times. Drivers should choose a tool that they are comfortable using and that can be securely stored in a location in the vehicle that is accessible after a collision or accident has occurred

It is important to note that, in the event of submersion, a hammer tool could be much harder to swing due to drag the water will exert on the person’s arm when trying to swing the tool.

Click here to view AAA's Vehicle Escape Tool Evaluation.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.