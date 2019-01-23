Girl Scout cookie season is finally here

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Girl Scout cookie season has officially begun.

Cookie booths will start popping up outside many Jacksonville-area stores from now until Feb. 16.

Girl Scouts in Northeast Florida are taking orders in person and through their Digital Cookie websites.

This year, the girls are selling twelve varieties of Girl Scout Cookies: Lemon-Ups, Lemonades, Do-si-dos, Samoas, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Tagalongs, Thin Mints and Trefoils are $4 per box. S’mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastic are $5 per box. (Click here for a full list of cookies)

The Girl Scout Cookie Program benefits the girls selling the cookies. A recent Girl Scout Research Institute study found that two out of three girls who participate in the program learn five essential life skills: goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

To learn more about the Girl Scout Cookie Program or to find a location by using the Girl Scout Cookie locator, visit www.girlscouts-gateway.org/cookies.

Click here to find cookies near you!