JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It's that time of year again! The Salvation Army is officially kicking off its annual Red Kettle campaign for the holiday season.

Starting next Friday until Christmas Eve, you'll start seeing the iconic kettles and their bell ringers in a number of select stores including Publix, Walmart, J-C Penney, Winn Dixie, and Hobby Lobby.

Rosa Nicholas is the program coordinator who says organizers couldn't be happier that it's that time of year again.

"It is something that they look forward to every year. This is their big moment to give back. It is a service that they like to do. They know the impact that it makes on the families and the community in Jacksonville," Nicholas said.

With the Salvation Army's 22 core programs, each dollar raised goes a long way. The campaign brought in more than $500,000 last year. They're striving for that again.

This year, the Salvation Army is making donations even easier. For the first time ever, you can now donate using your credit card. All you need to have with you is your cell phone with a working camera. This means donating will be easier than ever.

There are many others ways you can give back through the charity. You can drop off donations to the Salvation Army’s canned good collections and a toy shop that’s available for families in need.