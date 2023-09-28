Farm Share distributes food in Welaka on Friday

Farm Share distributes food to the community through its network of soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers across Florida.

WELAKA, Fla. – Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in Putnam County.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties. Attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

With more than 3.9 million families suffering from food insecurity throughout Florida, Farm Share meets the everyday hunger needs of Floridians by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.

Farm Share also distributes food to the community through its network of soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers across Florida free of charge.

To find a food pantry near you, please visit www.farmshare.org/food-pantries.

Please find more information about this week’s events in your area below.

Event: Helping Hands Welaka Free Food Distribution

Date: Friday, Sept. 29

Time: 9 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 400 4th Ave, Welaka, FL 32193