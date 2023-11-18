JSO & PAL team up to spread Thanksgiving joy at turkey giveaway for community

JSO teamed up with the Police Athletic League to hand out turkeys to local families.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Police Athletic League teamed up with volunteers to spread Thanksgiving joy and hand out turkeys to local families.

Over 400 turkeys were gifted, countless smiles were made and endless memories were created to forever cherish. While the turkey giveaway was happening, Operation HomeFront was putting on an event for military families to make sure they have a great holiday season.

Catlin Caple and his family appreciate the support. He is with the Coast Guard.

“I’m getting underway for deployment two days before Christmas too. It’s kind of unrealistic that I’m not going to be home for Christmas,” Caple said.

This Thanksgiving will be especially important for Caple’s wife, who was emotional at the event, and children.

“It’s just going to be nice to have him for Thanksgiving at least because he’ll be gone for a little while and not be back until next year,” Jacob Caple, Catlin’s father, said.

Assistant Chief Morris Halyard with JSO said community outreach is a top priority.

“We are part of the community, and we love the community, we love to serve and protect. But in serving and protecting, you also want to give back as well. Anytime we can fellowship together, it shows our personal side within law enforcement,” Halyard said.

Trace Miles is one of the volunteers for Operation Homefront and says being able to do this feels amazing.

“When you consider their sacrifice, what they made for us, it’s my pleasure to be out here and do this for them,” Miles said.