City Council votes in favor of Southbank high-rise 'The District'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Though not without opposition, Jacksonville City Council voted Tuesday evening to approve "The District," a large-scale mix of homes, businesses and parks that would be placed along the Southbank.

The 30-acre development is proposed to become a major downtown destination, with a hotel, housing, retail and office space, and a 125-slip marina.

The project would house the first hotel to be built on the St. Johns River since 2001.

The Downtown Investment Authority unanimously approved "The District." Roadwork and other site preparation could begin as early as next year.

