Here's what to do in Jacksonville this week

From the kick-off dinner for the Jacksonville Science Festival to a trivia night covering Halloween episodes of "The Office," there's plenty to enjoy in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Jacksonville Science Festival Kick-Off Dinner

From the event description:

The Jacksonville Science Festival wants to see you at the annual kick-off event dinner. Light food will be served. All ages welcome.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Jacksonville Science Festival, 3675 San Pablo Road S

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'The Office' Trivia (Halloween Episodes)

From the event description:

Get tested on your "The Office" Halloween Episode skills.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Lola's Burrito & Burger Joint, 1522 King St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Makeup Artist Myron Morgan

From the event description:

Born and raised in the Republic of Panama, Myron Morgan has a deep-rooted passion for art that has propelled his journey to the top. With a passion for makeup and undeniable artistic talent, Myron found that makeup artistry is the perfect career for him.

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Dillard's, St. John's Town Center, 4755 Town Crossing Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Women on the Rise October Chapter Meeting

From the event description:

Join us for networking and personal and professional development. Meetings are open to non-members who wish to see what the organization is all about. Come ready for a meaningful evening of networking and bonding. Refreshments/light dinner will be served.

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Historic Springfield Community Learning Center, 1601 Main St. N

Admission: $10 (Deeva Ticket); $150 (Meeting Sponsor)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

