Scientific speaker series kicks off at museum in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville museum is beginning a new push based on understanding science specifically in the River City. The Museum of Science & History (MOSH) is unveiling a new speaker series called "Science on Tap-JAX".

The series will specifically focus on creating a better understanding of scientific topics that are relevant to Jacksonville. The idea for the speaker series came about after last year's 'March for Science - Jacksonville' event.

The events will be held on the second Wednesday of every month. They will last around 90 minutes starting at 6 p.m. The first one will focus on extraterrestrial life on August 8th. The talk will be titled "There or Not There? The Case for ET".

"Science on Tap-JAX is an effort to elevate scientific understanding and literacy in the community through a series of public discussions," said Josh Gellers, Ph.D. who is an associate professor at the University of North Florida. Gellers teaches in the Department of Political Science and Public Administration.

"It is meant for non-scientists and scientists, alike," said Eddie Whisler, MOSH Director of the Bryan-Gooding Planetarium. Jacksonville University and Intuition Ale Works are also partnering with MOSH in the series, hence the 'on Tap-JAX' in the name of the series. There will be talks running through May of next year: Dates are listed below.

· September 12, 2018

· October 10, 2018

· November 14, 2018

· December 12, 2018

· January 9, 2019

· February 13, 2019

· March 13, 2019

· April 10, 2019

· May 8, 2019



