Canada Dry settles class-action false advertisement lawsuits

Ginger ale drinkers could be owed some money after the makers of Canada Dry reached a pair of settlements in class-action lawsuits.

The company agreed to pay $11 million to settle claims of false advertising over whether the company's drinks were "made from real ginger."

Real ginger is known to provide health benefits, such as stomach calming.

In addition to the cash payout, the ginger ale class-action settlement also requires Canada Dry to change product labels to include words such as “taste,” “extract” or “flavor” if it continues to represent “ginger” as an ingredient, according to cdgasettlement.com.

To cash in on the class-action lawsuit, you must have bought Canada Dry Ginger Ale between Jan. 1, 2013, and Dec. 19, 2018.

If you do not have receipts, you can get up to $5.20 per household.

If you have proof of purchase, you can get up to $40 per household.

The deadline to submit a claim form is March 19.

To learn more about the settlement or submit a claim, go to cdgasettlement.com.

