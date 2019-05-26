Class II recall on Panera Bread at-home soup

A popular brand of soups is being recalled because it could be contaminated with plastic pieces. Panera Bread at-home chicken tortilla soup was sold at stores in Florida and Georgia.

The recall impacts 16-oz. plastic bowls containing “Panera BREAD at HOME Chicken Tortilla Soup” with a “Use By date” of Jun. 05, 2019 and lot codes 042619-3V or 042619-4V printed on the bottom of the container. Throw it away or return it for a full refund. This does NOT affect soups sold at Panera Bread restaurants.

