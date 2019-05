Florida was deemed the most fraudulent state in America with the most formal reports last year, according to Federal Trade Commission data.

More than 205,000 reports of fraud were made last year in the Sunshine State alone. Fake debt collectors and identity theft made up the bulk of the reports at 29% and 15%, respectively. On average, consumers lost about $400.

Georgia came in second for overall fraud reports.

