Fortune ranks Publix among 'world's most admired companies'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Well, this news should come as no surprise to Floridians: Publix ranks among the most admired companies in the world.

That’s according to a new list released by Fortune Magazine, which surveyed thousands of executives across 52 industries to see how they rated their own companies and their competitors.

Contributors, who reviewed companies based on factors such as innovation and product quality, found that the Lakeland-based grocery chain has the 45th best reputation among American companies.

Of course, why wouldn’t Publix be highly regarded? After all, we’re talking about the store that brought us Pub subs, the most vital part of any Floridian’s diet, and customer service that rivals Chick-Fil-A.

On top of that, Publix is routinely rated as America’s favorite grocery chain and has also been named one of the "Best Companies to Work For" by Fortune every year since the list began.

