Phone dying and won't charge? Try these low-tech fixes

It’s the moment everyone dreads: your phone is dying and it won’t recharge. What do you do?

Before running out to buy a new phone or pay for expensive repairs, there are a handful of low-tech tips you should try to fix that high-tech device. First, try another cable or wall adapter. It could simply be that your current one is damaged or a dud, which would be the source of a bad connection.

Next, make sure you’re using the correct charger. Knock-off chargers or older versions may not be compatible with your device. No luck? Try plugging your charger directly into a wall, not a computer or USB port. Plugging it into a charger meant for a computer may not provide enough juice for a charge.

If that doesn’t work, check the inside of your charging port for lint. With phones often kept inside pockets and purses, it’s easy to pick up dirt or clothing fabric. Should you find some lint hidden inside, there’s an easy fix. Take a toothpick or hair clip and use it to scoop out any dust or debris.

If all else fails, it’s probably time to call in the professionals. Your device may be damaged or defective, but it may be under recall or warranty. Bring it to the store or give the company a call. That will probably still cost less than just replacing the device entirely.

