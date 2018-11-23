U.S. may see Christmas tree shortage for 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Finding the perfect Christmas tree to trim may be more difficult this year.

Shoppers should expect to see higher prices when buying a tree due to a shortage. Nearly a decade ago, a number of Christmas tree farms were forced out of business because of the recession.

That shift in the market has now led to a smaller supply of trees because of the amount of time it takes to grow a Christmas tree. It takes between 7 and 15 years for a tree to grow from a seedling to somewhere around six or seven feet tall, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

Between 25 million and 30 million Christmas trees are sold in the U.S. every year.

