RULES: Prehistoric family fun for free

Get up close and personal with a giant T-Rex at the Jurassic Quest exhibit at the Prime F. Osborn Convention Center July 14-16.

VALDOSTA, Ga. – You’re gonna need a bigger weekend.

The world-famous, life-size dinosaurs in the Jurrasic Quest exhibit are meticulously painted and animated to be realer-than-real. Whether you’re 3 or 103, this is a one-of-a-kind experience you’ll never forget. Don’t miss the Spinosaurus, T-Rex, and so much more!

Walk with a larger-than-life dinosaur herd with your friends and family as Jurassic Quest roars through Jacksonville! Jurassic Quest is coming to the Prime F. Osborn Convention Center July 14-16.

News4JAX Insiders will get a chance to win one of five family 4-packs of tickets at a value of $145. Just enter the sweepstakes below and five random names will be chosen during the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show on Monday, July 10.

Meet JoJo at the Jurassic Quest exhibit at the Prime F. Osborn Convention Center July 14-16. (2021 Jurassic Quest Holdings, LLC)

There’s no better place to make pter-iffic memories playing with adorable baby Dinos, excavating fossils, or even training a raptor while surrounded by behemoths like sky-scraping Spinosaurus and, the King himself, Tyrannosaurus rex! Get your tickets for Jacksonville now before they go EXTINCT!

Jurassic Quest is the world’s largest, most popular Dino event with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family. Observe a herd of life-size animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, and an INCREDIBLE T-Rex!

Ride a dino at the Jurassic Quest exhibit. (2021 Jurassic Quest Holdings, LLC)

RIDE A DINO

Jump on a dino’s back and hang on tight! Some of our animatronic dinosaurs are ridable and kids always find their favorite.

CREATE A DINO CRAFT

Unleash your creativity! The crafts table is free and open to all. Create your own paper dinosaur, color a dino, or choose from other exciting crafts.

DIG FOR FOSSILS

Paleontologists of all ages are welcome! Uncover ancient secrets like triceratops fossils, T-rex fossils and more at our science tables.

MEET BABY DINOS!

If you think the huge dinos are awesome …just wait. Meet our baby Triceratops, Camarasaurus and more! A fan favorite, these babies are amazingly life-like and yep, cute.

WALK WITH DINOSAURS

Our playful adolescent dinosaurs like to run around and play with the audience! Take photos and hang out with our dinos while you’re exploring.

Official Rules

No purchase necessary. One valid entry per contestant.

You must be 18 years of age or older at time of entry to be eligible for this contest. This contest is void where prohibited by law.

Winners will be notified by email. If a winner is unreachable after seven (7) days, or if that winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, an alternate winner will be selected. If an eligible winner cannot be found for the prize, that prize will not be awarded.

News4Jax reserves the right to substitute any prize with another prize of equal or greater value.

News4Jax reserves the right to restrict the local winners to only persons whose primary residence is within a 60 mile radius of 4 Broadcast Place, Jacksonville, FL 32207.

Employees of News4Jax, its respective parent, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising sponsors and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of each are not eligible.

Contest entrants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of the contest commissioners, which are final on all matters pertaining to the contest.

Entrants further grant to News4Jax the right to use and publish their proper name and state online and in print, or any other media, in connection with the Contest.

News4Jax reserves the right to use any and all information related to the Contest, including information on contestants obtained through the contest, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law.

The Contest and all of the related pages, contents are copyright News4Jax. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

Each winner, by acceptance of the prize, agrees to release all Sponsors, and their parent and subsidiary companies, their officers, directors, employees, agents, shareholders, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, and advertising agencies from all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages, or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership, or use of the prize.

News4Jax not responsible for Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God.

All results posted are unofficial until winners respond to e-mail notification.

Each winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and will be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received.

This contest is not intended for gambling. If it is determined that a contestant is using the contest for gambling purposes they will be disqualified and reported to authorities.

News4Jax reserves the right to change the rules at any time.

This contest is officially sponsored by News4Jax.