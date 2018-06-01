Duval County school resource officer resigns amid investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former Jacksonville police officer being trained as a Duval County school resource officer resigned from the school district Thursday amid a misconduct investigation involving an alleged physical altercation with a student, according to district officials.

The incident was reported at Robert E. Lee High School, according to officials, who added that the probationary officer, Hashan Morgan, should not be confused with the school resource officer permanently assigned to the school.

“While this incident is isolated, it is very alarming,” School Police Director Micheal Edwards said. “The physical, mental and emotional well-being of our students is our highest priority, and this is not reflective of the high standards set for all district employees as we are charged with the care and protection of children.”

A Duval County Public Schools spokesperson said that the district has stringent requirements for employment as a school resource officer. These include successful completion of the following: polygraph examination, background investigation, credit history check, driver’s license check, criminal history, five-year previous employment and residential check, psychological examination, oral board review, medical examination including a drug screening and administrative review.

District officials said Morgan was hired March 26 and had been previously employed with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. While employed with JSO, Morgan was investigated, but that incident did not relate to a physical altercation, officials said.

The Duval County School Police Department has met with the State Attorney’s Office, and prosecutors are currently reviewing the case.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.