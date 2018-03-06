Duval School Board to vote on security funds, support more SROs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Duval County School Board is expected to approve $132,913 at its Tuesday night meeting for additional security measures for public schools in Jacksonville.

At a board workshop last month, members recommended allocating the additional funds to $1.4 million already allocated for security systems, cameras, and access control systems at schools across the district.

The additional funding comes from funds remaining after renovations to Robert E. Lee High School in 2013.

Board member Becki Couch said those security improvements are already under way. She said the board welcomes additional school safety proposals proposed by Gov. Rick Scott in a sweeping $500 million bill making its way through the Florida Legislature and were expected to pass a resolution asking area lawmakers to support the state's plan to place a school resource officers in every public school.

However, Couch is not in favor of a provision in the package that would enable school employees to be deputized to carry guns on campus.

"I am not in favor of arming teachers because I think teachers already have a job. I think our lunch ladies already have a job. Our maintenance workers already have a job, and our custodians," Couch said. "To ask them to do this on a voluntary basis when we can use the funding to have someone who that is their job, that is what their responsibility is, and they’re fully trained for that."

