Entertainment

Concerts return to Jacksonville: These shows are coming in 2021 and beyond

Jack Roskopp
, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Elton John performs live at Twickenham Stoop on June 3, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Harlequins)
Concerts are back!

It seems like so long ago that concerts were a thing, but that feeling of seeing one of your favorite artists live will never go away. Now that we’re in the point of the pandemic that live music can finally return, that fun feeling will soon return.

While not every artist is hitting the road just yet, this coming summer and 2022 will have some absolutely great concerts happening, and we’ve got a list of acts that will be making a stop in and around Jacksonville.

Styx - June 16 @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

These legendary rockers from the ‘80s are hitting the road to play all the hits from back in the day. It will be a great time for anyone who misses music from the ‘80s.

Ringo Starr - June 25 @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

Beatle Mania is coming to Jacksonville. The heartbeat of the Beatles, Ringo Starr, is so fun to see live, and we’re sure this concert will be a great time.

Jason Isbell - July 8 @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

Jason Isbell falls somewhere between indie rock, folk and country, which makes him a great artist to see if you’re a fan of any of those genres.

Alicia Keys - July 27 @ Daily’s Place

Are you ready for a night of delicious piano melodies and sweet vocals from the always-fabulous Alicia Keys? What more could you ask for?

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer - July 31 @ TIAA Bank Field

This was a tour that was supposed to happen last year, and now it’s finally back on. Seeing all three of these legendary rock bands is like taking a trip back to 2005.

John Legend - Aug. 18 @ St Augustine Amphitheater

Seeing John Legend live is so special because he really is such a talented musician and singer.

Zac Brown Band - Oct. 8 @ Daily’s Place

When you see Zac Brown Band live, you’ll be wishing you had your toes in the sand and a piece of fried chicken to munch on. He’s just that good.

Jonas Brothers - Oct. 15 @ Daily’s Place

They’ve all gone on to successful solo careers and side projects, but the Jonas Brothers are back for a new tour after releasing a new album last year.

Justin Bieber - April 7, 2022 @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Justin Bieber has been working nonstop the past couple years, and with a few recent Grammy nominations, he is ready to tour.

Elton John - April 23, 2022 @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

When we talk about legendary artists, we are talking about Sir Elton John. Will this be his last tour ever? It could be, which is even more of a reason to go see him live.

