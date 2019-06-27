Hillsong UNITED is coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hillsong UNITED, a well-known worship band, is bringing its “People Tour” to Jacksonville.

Throughout its nearly 30 date trek across the U.S. and Canada, Hillsong UNITED has sold-out multiple stops including LA’s Staples Center, NYC’s Madison Square Garden and D.C.’s The Anthem.

The band will perform on Saturday, September 7, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale Fri. Jun. 28.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be announcing new dates for the People Tour," shares Hillsong UNITED's JD. "We have been making music and touring for a while now but something feels different about this tour…it’s hard to put into words what God is doing each night as we have been traveling around this great nation, but it’s clear He is moving in the most powerful way we’ve experienced and we don’t want anyone missing out. Hope you can come and join us!"

The People Tour won’t be the same without you! Pre-sale for our new dates starts tomorrow at 10am local using the code PEOPLE. Who’s coming out? pic.twitter.com/y31Lijoroa — Hillsong UNITED (@hillsongunited) June 26, 2019

