Lynyrd Skynyrd postpones tour for Gary Rossington's recovery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Lynyrd Skynyrd has postponed its Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour as its original band member and lead guitarist, Gary Rossington, recovers from heart surgery.

The band posted the announcement on its Facebook page. It said the shows in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Wheatland, California, have been rescheduled for Oct. 18 and 19.

Rossington has been experiencing fatigue and other symptoms related to a leaky heart valve.

"We all appreciate the well wishes for Gary and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," said Johnny Van Zant, the band's lead vocalist. "He can't wait to come back and perform at 100% for the fans. We will see you all soon!"

Rossington underwent a procedure July 31 to repair the heart valve. The band said he's expected to make a full recovery.

