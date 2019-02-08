Pentatonix coming to Jacksonville this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A cappella fans, rejoice! Pentatonix is going on a 45-city world tour, and the band is scheduled to make a stop in Jacksonville this summer.

The group is scheduled to perform at Daily's Place at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24. The multi-platinum and Grammy-winning band will be joined by singer and songwriter Rachel Platten.

Pentatonix has sold nearly 10 million albums worldwide and the band's 2015 self-titled album is certified gold after debuting No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200.

General admission tickets go on sale at DailysPlace.com beginning Feb. 15 at noon. Jags 365 and Daily's Rewards members will have access to pre-sale tickets on Valentine's Day.

For ticket information, inclduing pre-sales and ticket prices, please click here.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.