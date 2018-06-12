Sun-Ray Cinema offers $2 movie this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Want to plan a fun outing for your kids? Sun-Ray Cinemas in 5-Points is offering discounted tickets for movie-goers during their Summer Kids Series 2018.

Families can watch some of their favorite films such as: Moana, Despicable Me III and Captain Underpants.

Each show starts at 10:30 am and the entire family can get in for just $2 each. You can add a bowl of cereal for $4.

The Summer Kids Series in showing a variety of kids movies now thru July 28. To get a complete list of the films and screening dates see the link below.

