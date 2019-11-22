JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville University students and alumni have a nifty new way to take their school spirit on the road.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is rolling out an updated version of specialty plates for JU faithful featuring the school’s name, redesigned logo and classic color scheme.

The redesigned specialty plates are available now at tax collector and other government offices across Florida, and the state says more than 1,000 people have registered theirs as of October.

Drivers will have to pay a $25 specialty plate fee on top of the standard costs associated with plate registrations. A share of proceeds will go to the school to fund programs like scholarships.

To see a complete list of available plates, visit the department’s website.