Publix looking to hire thousands of employees amid spread of coronavirus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Publix is looking to hire thousands of employees for the company’s stores and distribution centers amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Various jobs are listed for stores throughout Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia.

Jobs are also listed at the distribution centers in Jacksonville, Boynton Beach, Deerfield Beach, Lakeland, Miami, Orlando, Sarasota, Lawrenceville, and McCalla.

Customers have been packing the stores each day.

The company is offering benefits for full-time employees and part-time employees, according to Publix.

