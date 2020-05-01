All your favorite children’s books, reimagined for the age of coronavirus

(Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

A mother of two mindlessly picked up a paintbrush in late March, and started painting the cover of one of the books she had read to her children earlier in the day -- and said she incorporated some “cartoonified” coronavirus themes, to try to make the situation less scary.

“And then I just kept going — until I used up all of my daughter’s paint!” Stefanie Trilling said in an email Thursday.

-- Just here to see the book covers? Scroll down! --

Now it’s May, and Trilling’s work has turned quite a few heads. She’s been posting her paintings in a Facebook album called “Children’s Books for Pandemics,” which, at last check, had been shared more than 114,000 times on the booming social media platform.

Trilling started working on the paintings just a few weeks into self-isolation. She said she was “trying to create a distraction for (the kids) — and me — from the uncertainty we faced.”

Trilling’s children are 5 and 2. The family lives in New York City.

Trilling has since switched from her daughter’s washable paint to proper paints, brushes and paper. But that’s about all that’s changed.

“To be perfectly honest, I’ve always had a creative streak, but I had never really painted before,” Trilling said, adding that she has been overwhelmed by the support she’s received.

“Initially, my friends and family were the only audience, but now I feel honored to bring joy to millions of people at such a confusing, often dark time," she wrote. "I started posting these paintings online to entertain my friends and create a bright spot. ... I’ve gotten lots of requests to purchase prints, so I am working on that right now, and a way to ensure a percentage of every purchase benefits at-risk children who have been impacted by coronavirus-related school closures. My goal is to publish a book that compiles the parody covers and demonstrates through stories how social distancing brought people together.”

We can’t get enough of the captions in the Facebook album. Take “Oh, the Places You Won’t Go!," for example:

They’ve closed the Great Places! We isolate day after day! Your couches are waiting, so... get ready to STAY!

Or “The Very Hungry Coronavirus":

”On Monday he ate one can of beans, but he was still hungry. On Tuesday he ate two frozen pizzas, but he was still hungry. On Wednesday he ate three cookies, but he was still hungry. On Thursday he ate four Pop-Tarts, but he was still hungry. On Friday, there was no food left, because he couldn’t get an Amazon Fresh delivery slot."

It’s neat to flip through the Facebook album and read in the comments which covers are resonating the most with people, who will sometimes even drop their own reimagined book copy and parody lines.

Without further ado, here’s Trilling’s work -- we’ll include some of her captions, as well! All photos/artwork used with permission.

Inspiration: "Corduroy" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

“You must be a socially distant friend. I’ve always wanted a socially distant friend.”

Inspiration: "Chicka Chicka Boom Boom" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

“A told B, and B told C, ‘We’ll all stay inside where it’s nice and cozy.’”

Inspiration: "Where the Sidewalk Ends" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

"There is a time when the self-isolation ends

And before the schools begin,

And there the crowds are sparse and light,

And there the bleach burns crimson bright,

And there the doctor rests from her plight

To cool in the togetherness wind."

Inspiration: "Horton Hears a Who!" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

Inspiration: "Go Away, Big Green Monster!" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

Inspiration: "Dragons Love Tacos" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

Inspiration: "What Do People Do All Day?" By Richard Scarry (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

"Other things people do all day at home:

* Argue with their roommates

* Worry

* Parody children’s book covers

* Lysol their groceries and mail

* Watch reality TV in the bathtub"

Inspiration: "If You Give a Mouse a Cookie" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

“If you give a mouse a virus, he’s going to ask for a dose of remdesivir.”

Inspiration: "Green Eggs and Ham" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

“I do *so* like to wash my hands. Thank you! Thank you, Sam-I-Am!”

Inspiration: The Elephant and Piggie books by Mo Willems (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

“An Elephant & Piggie COVID-19.”

Inspiration: "Snuggle Puppy!" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

Inspiration: "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

"From there to here,

and here to there,

latex gloves are everywhere."

Clearly inspired by Dr. Seuss! (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

Inspiration: "Everyone Poops" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

Inspiration: "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

Inspiration: "Go, Dog. Go!" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

“And NOW do you like my mask?”

Inspiration: "The Lorax" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

“Unless someone like you scrubs a whole awful lot, Nothing is going to get cleaner. It’s not.”

Inspiration: "Where's Waldo?" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

“Where’s Covid? Spoiler alert: IT’S EVERYWHERE.”

Inspiration: "No, David!" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

Inspiration: "Frog and Toad Are Friends" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

Inspiration: "The Day the Crayons Quit" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

Inspiration: The Berenstain Bears books (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

Inspiration: "Goodnight Moon" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

Inspiration: "Caps for Sale" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

Inspiration: "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

Inspiration: "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

Inspiration: The "Olivia" series (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

Inspiration: "Miss Nelson is Missing!" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

Inspiration: "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

Inspiration: "Madeline" (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

Who doesn't love the "Pete the Cat" books? (Illustrations used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

Inspiration: "Blueberries for Sal" (Illustration used with permission from Stefanie Trilling)

“Her mother stopped picking and said, ‘Now, Sal, you run along and pick your own toilet paper. Mother wants to take her toilet paper home and store it for the next pandemic.’”

We’ll leave you with this:

“We must stop eating!” cried Toad as he ate another quarantine snack. “Yes,” said Frog, reaching for a stress-baked slice of banana bread, “we need will power.”

Aren’t these cute? We love the details -- scroll up again! Hope you caught some of the tweaked illustrations and author lines.

What’s your favorite cover? Be sure to tell us in the comments below.