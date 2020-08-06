Looking back on Hiroshima, 75 years later: In photos

Three-quarters of a century later, the damage and images might leave you stunned.

Thursday marks the 75th anniversary of what is one of the most recognizable moments of World War II, when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city of Hiroshima, Japan.

Three days later, another atomic bomb was dropped on the city of Nagasaki.

Roughly 140,000 of the 350,000 Hiroshima residents were killed in the bombing, with damage left behind that took decades to rebuild.

Below are images of the destruction, copyright Getty Images.

Some of these photos are graphic in nature. Discretion is advised.

A Japanese child sits crying in the rubble of Hiroshima, a year after the city was devastated by the world's first atomic bomb attack, on Aug. 6, 1945. (Getty Images)

Desolation and dilapidated structures in Hiroshima following the atomic bombing of Japan, 1945. (Getty Images)

A mother tends to her injured child, a victim of the atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima. (Getty Images)

Victims of the atomic bomb attack sit in a makeshift hospital in a damaged bank building in the center of Hiroshima, in October 1945. (Getty Images)

A postwar replica of the 'Little Boy' nuclear weapon, which was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, in August 1945. (Getty Images)

The Boeing B-29 Superfortress 'Enola Gay', which dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima during World War II, stands on the runway at Tinian in the Mariana Islands following the raid, August 1945. (Getty Images)

Wreckage of buildings in Hiroshima after the dropping of the atomic bomb. (Getty Images)