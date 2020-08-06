Looking back on Hiroshima, 75 years later: In photos

Three-quarters of a century later, the damage and images might leave you stunned.
Thursday marks the 75th anniversary of what is one of the most recognizable moments of World War II, when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city of Hiroshima, Japan.
Three days later, another atomic bomb was dropped on the city of Nagasaki.
Roughly 140,000 of the 350,000 Hiroshima residents were killed in the bombing, with damage left behind that took decades to rebuild.
Below are images of the destruction, copyright Getty Images.
Some of these photos are graphic in nature. Discretion is advised.