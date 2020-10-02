Jacksonville artists showcased in pop-up gallery at the Cummer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pop-up gallery at the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens will showcase the work of Jacksonville-area artists will embracing the theme of nature.

The pandemic has upended many kinds of businesses, museums included. As a result, the Cummer had to pivot to give guests the best possible experience. Now that the museum is back open, visitors have a chance to see many new pieces of art.

Lili Yuan is one of three local artists whose work is featured in a exhibit at the Cummer, a nature-themed pop-up gallery that allows guests to explore messages from a variety of pieces.

“I think the most emotion I want people to fill is organic and in the wild,” Yuan said. “That’s why I put a lot of textures on each pieces this time, tried to let people feel…the power of the nature.”

The gallery is in support of a major exhibition known as Cross Pollination.

“It reminds people they’re part of a bigger system and that they have a role in it to play,” said Crystal Floyd, another artist featured in the gallery. “If everyone just kind of waits around for someone else to do it, we’re going to be in an even worse position than what we’re in now.”

Floyd and Yaun’s works are joined by that of Dustin Harewood, a third local artist.

The Cummer said the pop-up gallery is a way to help connect regional artists with collectors in the area. It’s a win-win for both the artists and the museum.

“It shows our visitors what Northeast Florida has here…as far as talent. These artists are represented throughout the city, but we have visitors from across the U.S., and it’s a great way to spotlight and highlight what is going on here in Jacksonville,” museum spokeswoman Susan Tudor said.

While the museum is open to visitors, there are guidelines guests must follow – like reserving your ticket online before arriving. Also, there will be a cap on the number of visitors allowed inside at once.

Free admission is available on Tuesdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., but visitors must still reserve their tickets online. To learn more, visit the museum’s website.