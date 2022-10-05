🔒 Win Jax Symphony Spooktacular tickets

A News4JAX Insider can win four (4) VIP tickets to the Cirque de la Symphonie: Spooktacular concert on Friday, Oct. 14.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Get in the Halloween mood with a night at the Jacksonville Symphony!

A News4JAX Insider can win 4 VIP tickets in Section Row / Box K, seat 11 – 14 to see Cirque de la Symphonie: Spooktacular!

Cirque de la Symphonie returns to Jacoby Symphony Hall with a spooky twist. Rope aerialists, acrobats, and jugglers transform into goblins swinging on blood-red ropes for this performance filled to the brim with tricks and treats. Witches soar through the air and skeletons perform death-defying acts. Bring your friends and family to experience the orchestra as it performs some of Halloween’s most haunted scores like Phantom of the Opera, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Jaws, Beetlejuice and more. Dress up in your favorite costume for a night of musical excitement and daring acrobatics!

Tickets will be for opening night on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

The sweepstakes runs from 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 until 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The winner will be announced during the 8 a.m. hour of The Morning Show that day.

Enter Sweepstake Here!