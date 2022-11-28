‘Dazzling Nights’ returns to Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

‘Dazzling Nights’ begins at Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens | Photo from Adam Sliger (Memoir Agency)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens will transform once again into a stunning, winter wonderland for “Dazzling Nights.”

The three-quarter-mile interactive holiday experience will feature a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays, music and beautiful sculptures.

The family-friendly adventure began on Nov. 27 and will run until Jan. 1, 2023. This year, there will be more lights, more installations, and more fun, the website said.

According to the website, here’s what eventgoers will experience:

Start with a great photo opportunity in front of a unique, 30′ tall towering Christmas tree

Walk under a canopy of flickering Moroccan lanterns

A show featuring moving lights and music

Play in an inflatable Yeti play area

A 8,000 square foot lighted maze

Walk through a tunnel of giant stars

Explore a hazy forest of lasers

And the evening wouldn’t be complete without snow and holiday tunes

Tickets range from $12 to $200. Click here for more information.

Dates and times: Nov. 27, 2022 - Jan. 1, 2023 | 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Closed Christmas Dec. 25, 2022) No entry is permitted after 9:10 p.m. & the event will close at 10 p.m.

Address: 1445 Millcoe Rd, Jacksonville