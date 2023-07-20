81º

All good in the parenthood: Share your mom and dad photos

Josh Beauchamp, Audience Development Director

Show your appreciation for a mom or dad or being a parent by posting on SnapJAX. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

“Being a father is the single greatest feeling on Earth. Not including those wonderful years I spent without a child, of course.”

Ryan Reynolds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sunday is National Parents’ Day.

And while we’ve already honored Mom and Dad this year on their respective days, it’s always nice to celebrate those who brought us into this world and the most-of-the-time joy of having children (we say this jokingly, of course).

So take time to recognize the ‘rents this weekend. Post a photo or video on SnapJAX that shows your appreciation for your folks or for being a parent yourself.

CLICK HERE to submit your photo or video!

