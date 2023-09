It seemed like a normal train crossing through traffic, but then something went terribly wrong.

This happened in March and is part of a series where we are looking back at viral videos.

The video had more than 1.4 million views at the time this story was published.

As a train was passing through traffic in Springfield, Ohio, a driver waiting for it to cross was taking footage in a car.

At about the 1:15 mark of the video, it shows part of the train derailing off of the track, causing damage.