Katie tries to ‘creep’ her cool with ‘fright’-fully fun tour of 13th Floor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Friday the 13th and Halloween is a little over two weeks away. That means it’s time for some frightening fun with a Morning Show tradition.

We love to send a member of The Morning Show team to enjoy the “fright”-ful fun of The 13th Floor Haunted House every year. It’s annually one of the most talked about haunted houses in the city and was our 2022 JaxBest winner for best haunted house.

VIDEO: Lena’s frightful fun at the 13th Floor Haunted House will leave you howling | 5 Years of Fear: 13th Floor Haunted House offers scares, screams

This year, meteorologist Katie Garner has ventured out of the studio for the fa-boo-lous tour.

She’ll be getting the behind-the-scenes scoop at 8:40 this morning and then walking through the haunted house a little before 9:15 a.m.

We can’t wait to see if she can “creep” her cool to be the Hallow-queen! (Knowing Katie, we doubt it! 🤣)

You can watch her reaction live on The Morning Show or on News4JAX+.

The 13th Floor is open select evenings through Nov. 4 at 9230 Arlington Expressway. This year’s house features a major update with four new attraction themes, food trucks and a full bar.