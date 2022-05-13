Free Firehouse Subs today if your name is Jason, Crystal or Pamela

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Great news if your name is Jason, Crystal, or Pamela!

Firehouse Subs is continuing its “Name of the Day” promotion and chose names that flow with it being Friday the 13th.

“It would be a horror to pick any other names today,” the Facebook page from the restaurant said.

On Friday, May 13, you could receive a free medium sub if you have one of the chosen first names above.

All you have to do is go to a Firehouse Subs location near you, show them your photo ID and get a free medium sub with any purchase. Firehouse will choose new names every day.

Click here to check those daily names.