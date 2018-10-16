Publix Kitchen: Herb-Pesto Salmon

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.
COOKING SEQUENCE
• Preheat oven; prepare quinoa through step 1 and begin to simmer (5 minutes)
• Prepare salmon and begin to bake (5 minutes)
• Complete quinoa; serve (20 minutes)
HERB-PESTO SALMON
Ingredients
Nonstick aluminum foil
1 lemon, for juice
3 tablespoons basil-pesto sauce
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
4 salmon fillets (11/2 lb), skin removed
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Prep
• Preheat oven to 375°F. Line baking sheet with foil.
• Squeeze lemon for juice (1 teaspoon).
• Check fish for bones.
Steps
1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Squeeze lemon for juice (1 teaspoon). Check fish for bones.
2. Combine pesto, Dijon mustard, and lemon juice. Season fish with salt and pepper; place on baking sheet.
3. Top each fillet evenly with pesto mixture; bake 14-16 minutes and until 145°F (or opaque and separates easily). Serve.
QUINOA-KALE SALAD
Ingredients
1 cup quinoa
2 1/4 cups chicken stock (or broth)
5 cups fresh kale, finely chopped
1/2 cup Caesar dressing, divided
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
Steps
1. Place stock and quinoa in large stockpot; bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to low; simmer 15 minutes. Meanwhile , remove stems from kale, then chop leaves.
2. Stir kale into quinoa and cover; cook 8 more minutes. Transfer mixture to large serving bowl; fluff with a fork and let stand to cool slightly.
3. Stir in 1/4 cup dressing, salt, and pepper. Drizzle remaining 1/4 cup dressing over top; sprinkle with cheese. Serve .
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) 730kcal; FAT 43.00g; SAT FAT 9.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 130mg; SODIUM 1290mg; CARB 32g; FIBER 4.00g; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 49g; CALC 18%; VITA 244%; VIT C 70%; IRON 21%
Herb-Pesto Salmon
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 380kcal; FAT 24.00g; SAT FAT 5.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 100mg; SODIUM 500mg; CARB 1g; FIBER 0.00g; SUGARS 0g; PROTEIN 36g; CALC 8%; VITA 4%; VIT C 10%; IRON 6%
Quinoa-Kale Salad
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 350 kcal; FAT 19.00g; SAT FAT 4.00g; TRANS FAT0.00g; CHOL 30mg; SODIUM 790mg; CARB 31g; FIBER 4.00g; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 13g; CALC 10%; VITA 240%; VIT C 60%; IRON 15%