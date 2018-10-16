Food

Publix Kitchen: Herb-Pesto Salmon

with Quinoa-Kale Salad

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes. 

COOKING SEQUENCE
•    Preheat oven; prepare quinoa through step 1 and begin to simmer (5 minutes)
•    Prepare salmon and begin to bake (5 minutes)
•    Complete quinoa; serve (20 minutes)

HERB-PESTO SALMON
Ingredients  
Nonstick aluminum foil
1 lemon, for juice
3 tablespoons basil-pesto sauce
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
4 salmon fillets (11/2 lb), skin removed
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper

Prep
•    Preheat oven to 375°F. Line baking sheet with foil.
•    Squeeze lemon for juice (1 teaspoon).
•    Check fish for bones.

Steps
2.    Combine pesto, Dijon mustard, and lemon juice. Season fish with salt and pepper; place on baking sheet.
3.    Top each fillet evenly with pesto mixture; bake 14-16 minutes and until 145°F (or opaque and separates easily). Serve.

QUINOA-KALE SALAD
Ingredients
1 cup quinoa
2 1/4 cups chicken stock (or broth)
5 cups fresh kale, finely chopped
1/2 cup Caesar dressing, divided
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

Steps
1.    Place stock and quinoa in large stockpot; bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to low; simmer 15 minutes. Meanwhile , remove stems from kale, then chop leaves.
2.    Stir kale into quinoa and cover; cook 8 more minutes. Transfer mixture to large serving bowl; fluff with a fork and let stand to cool slightly.
3.    Stir in 1/4 cup dressing, salt, and pepper. Drizzle remaining 1/4 cup dressing over top; sprinkle with cheese. Serve .

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) 730kcal; FAT 43.00g; SAT FAT 9.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 130mg; SODIUM 1290mg; CARB 32g; FIBER 4.00g; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 49g; CALC 18%; VITA 244%; VIT C 70%; IRON 21%

Herb-Pesto Salmon
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 380kcal; FAT 24.00g; SAT FAT 5.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 100mg; SODIUM 500mg; CARB 1g; FIBER 0.00g; SUGARS 0g; PROTEIN 36g; CALC 8%; VITA 4%; VIT C 10%; IRON 6%

Quinoa-Kale Salad
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 350 kcal; FAT 19.00g; SAT FAT 4.00g; TRANS FAT0.00g; CHOL 30mg; SODIUM 790mg; CARB 31g; FIBER 4.00g; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 13g; CALC 10%; VITA 240%; VIT C 60%; IRON 15%
 