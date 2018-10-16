Publix Kitchen: Herb-Pesto Salmon

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Click here to print the recipe

COOKING SEQUENCE

• Preheat oven; prepare quinoa through step 1 and begin to simmer (5 minutes)

• Prepare salmon and begin to bake (5 minutes)

• Complete quinoa; serve (20 minutes)

HERB-PESTO SALMON

Ingredients

Nonstick aluminum foil

1 lemon, for juice

3 tablespoons basil-pesto sauce

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

4 salmon fillets (11/2 lb), skin removed

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Prep

• Preheat oven to 375°F. Line baking sheet with foil.

• Squeeze lemon for juice (1 teaspoon).

• Check fish for bones.

Steps

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Squeeze lemon for juice (1 teaspoon). Check fish for bones.

2. Combine pesto, Dijon mustard, and lemon juice. Season fish with salt and pepper; place on baking sheet.

3. Top each fillet evenly with pesto mixture; bake 14-16 minutes and until 145°F (or opaque and separates easily). Serve.



QUINOA-KALE SALAD

Ingredients

1 cup quinoa

2 1/4 cups chicken stock (or broth)

5 cups fresh kale, finely chopped

1/2 cup Caesar dressing, divided

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

Steps

1. Place stock and quinoa in large stockpot; bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to low; simmer 15 minutes. Meanwhile , remove stems from kale, then chop leaves.

2. Stir kale into quinoa and cover; cook 8 more minutes. Transfer mixture to large serving bowl; fluff with a fork and let stand to cool slightly.

3. Stir in 1/4 cup dressing, salt, and pepper. Drizzle remaining 1/4 cup dressing over top; sprinkle with cheese. Serve .

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) 730kcal; FAT 43.00g; SAT FAT 9.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 130mg; SODIUM 1290mg; CARB 32g; FIBER 4.00g; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 49g; CALC 18%; VITA 244%; VIT C 70%; IRON 21%



Herb-Pesto Salmon

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 380kcal; FAT 24.00g; SAT FAT 5.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 100mg; SODIUM 500mg; CARB 1g; FIBER 0.00g; SUGARS 0g; PROTEIN 36g; CALC 8%; VITA 4%; VIT C 10%; IRON 6%

Quinoa-Kale Salad

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 350 kcal; FAT 19.00g; SAT FAT 4.00g; TRANS FAT0.00g; CHOL 30mg; SODIUM 790mg; CARB 31g; FIBER 4.00g; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 13g; CALC 10%; VITA 240%; VIT C 60%; IRON 15%

