Publix Kitchen: Margarita Shrimp with Pecan "Dirty" Rice

Cooking Sequence

• Prepare shrimp through step 2 (10 minutes)

• Prepare rice and complete shrimp; serve (15 minutes)



PECAN "DIRTY" RICE

Ingredients

1 (8.8-oz) packet precooked red beans and rice

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped

2 cups fresh baby spinach leaves

1/2 cup pecan pieces

1/2 cup french-fried onions

1 tablespoon green pepper sauce

Steps

1. Microwave rice following package instructions. Meanwhile, chop cilantro.

2. Place rice in serving bowl; stir in remaining ingredients. Cover until ready to serve .



MARGARITA SHRIMP

Ingredients

32 peeled/deveined shrimp (about 1 lb)

1 (10-oz) can frozen margarita mix

1/2 bunch fresh cilantro, finely chopped

8 (6-inch) wooden skewers

1 tablespoon green pepper sauce

1/2 cup plain whole milk Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons canned cream of coconut

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper

Cooking spray

1/ 2 teaspoon kosher salt

Prep

• Thaw shrimp, if needed. Preheat grill (or grill pan).

• Set margarita mix out to thaw. Chop cilantro (1/ 2 cup).

Steps

1. Place 4 shrimp on work surface; lay hand flat on shrimp and push pointed end of skewer through t ails , then heads, so shrimp will lie flat (repeat with remaining shrimp and ske wers). Arrange skewers in single layer in shallow dish (wash hands). Whisk margarita mix and cilantro until blended;

reserve 1/2 cup for later use. Pour remaining marinade over shrimp , turning to coat both sides ; let stand 10 minutes to marinate.

2. Stir pepper sauce into reserved marinade mixture; set aside. Whisk yogurt, cream of coconut , and red pepper until blended; set aside .

3. Remove shrimp from marinade (discard marinade) and coat with spray . Place shrimp on grill; grill 1-2 minutes on each side and just until shrimp turn pink and opaque. Brush shrimp with reserved marinade mixture during last minute of cook time.

4. Place yogurt sauce on plate; top with shrimp and sprinkle with salt. Serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) 460kcal ; FAT 17.S0g ; SAT FAT 4.00g ; TRANS FAT 0.00g ; CHOL 125mg; SODIUM 1150mg; CARB 59g; FIBER 4.00g; SUGARS 34g; PROTEIN 27g; CALC 12%; VITA 50%; VIT C 40%; IRON 25%

