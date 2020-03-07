Department of Health: 2 Florida deaths linked to coronavirus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people have died from the coronavirus in Florida, the Florida Department of Health announced Friday night.

Health officials said the deaths occurred in Santa Rosa County, which includes the city of Pensacola, and in Lee County, which includes the cities of Cape Coral and Ft. Myers.

.@HealthyFla has announced 3 new presumptive positive Florida #COVID19 cases: 2 in Broward County that are isolated and 1 in Lee County that is deceased. A previously-announced case in Santa Rosa County is also deceased. For #COVID19 updates, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 7, 2020

During a news conference in Gadsden County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the Santa Rosa County man was in his 70s with underlying health issues who had recently traveled internationally.

FDOH also said the patient in their 70s who tested positive for coronavirus in Lee County recently went on an international trip.

The Health Department also confirmed 2 new presumptive positive cases in Broward County.

As of 9:57 p.m. Friday night, there have been six total Florida residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Health Department, with 88 tests still pending.

Another 278 people in the state are being monitored for the virus.

DeSantis has asked state lawmakers for $25 million for heath officials to use immediately in the state’s response to coronavirus.

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than a dozen people in the U.S. and infected more than 200.

The risk to the general public remains low in Florida, DeSantis said. Those most at risk include the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions. Health officials have put out guidance to assisted living facilities to restrict visitors who might be infected.