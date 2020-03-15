All public beaches in Miami, Fort Lauderdale closing due to COVID-19

MIAMI – Beaches in the cities of Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale are closing to help stop the spread of COVID-19, reports said on Sunday.

The announcement on Sunday said beaches, restaurants and bars in both cities would be closing early.

Fox 35 Orlando reports that Mayor Trantalis extended the City of Fort Lauderdale’s Declaration of Emergency Regulations to include the following additional measures, effective Sunday and continuing through April 12:

All public gatherings of any type, whether organized or otherwise, of greater than 250 persons are prohibited

All bars, nightclubs, and restaurants are mandated to close for business daily at or before 10 p.m. and remain closed until 6 a.m. the following day

All public beaches in the City of Fort Lauderdale will be closed from the Atlantic Ocean to the easternmost sidewalk of A1A or to any right-of-way or property line abutting the beach, and from Oakland Park Boulevard south to Harbor Drive

All city recreational facilities will be closed

The deceleration states:

“As City Manager for the City of Miami Beach, Florida, and pursuant to the authority vested in me under Section 26-31 of the City of Miami Beach Code of Laws and Ordinances (the “City Code”), as well as that certain City of Miami Beach Declaration of State of Emergency, dated March 12, 2020, and effective through March 19, 2020, I hereby ORDER and PROMULGATE the following additional emergency measures, which will be reasonably and necessarily implemented in response to this State of Emergency:

• All public beaches from 5th Street through and including 15th Street will be CLOSED. • Lummus Park will be CLOSED. • All non-essential businesses within the territorial limits of the City of Miami Beach shall be required to CLOSE by no later than 10:00 p.m. on March 16, 2020 (including weeknights and weekends). The term “non-essential businesses” shall EXCLUDE the following: pharmacies, grocery stores, convenience stores, private offices, banks, hotels, hospitals, medical service providers, medical supply stores, hardware stores, gasoline service stations, and automotive supply/repair centers.

• A curfew is hereby established within the boundaries of the MXE district (bounded by 5th Street on the South, 16th Street on the North, Washington Avenue on the West, and Ocean Drive on the East). The curfew will be in effect daily from 11 :00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. and shall include but not be limited to the prohibition on pedestrian and vehicular movement, standing and parking, except for the provision of designated essential services such as fire, police and hospital services, including the transportation of patients thereto, utility emergency repairs, and emergency calls by physicians.

• All City-owned parking garages and City-owned surface parking lots shall be CLOSED to the general public (except for permit and access card holders). The additional emergency measures that have been ordered and promulgated above shall be effective commencing at 12:01 a.m. on March 16, 2020, and shall be effective through 11 :59 p.m. on March 19, 2020, unless extended by the Miami Beach City Commission by duly enacted Resolution in regular or special session.”

To read more, click here.