Regency site offers COVID-19 shots without appointments until 5 p.m. Sunday

1st and 2nd dose shots available for anyone 65 and older

Staff, News4Jax

Short lines for vaccine at Regency Square Mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the third day in a row, the state-run vaccination site at the Regency Square Mall offered first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 65 and older -- no appointment necessary.

The site closes at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone due for the second dose of the vaccine can also come to the site without an appointment to get their shot.

The only public vaccination site in the city usually gives shots by appointment only.

